Cormorant Asset Management LP Takes $6.25 Million Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.34% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $319,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,771. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.