Cortex Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012491 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00745866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,647,134 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

