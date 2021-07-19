Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,132. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

