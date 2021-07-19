Court Place Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up approximately 1.8% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,891. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $820,690.00. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,113,350.00. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

