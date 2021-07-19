Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $1,868,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

