Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.00. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.90.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

