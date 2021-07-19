Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.25 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

