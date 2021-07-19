Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVLG opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

