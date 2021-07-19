Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.44.

Several research analysts have commented on BAP shares. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.40. 4,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.86. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

