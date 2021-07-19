Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Meredith worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the first quarter worth about $206,000. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDP. lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

