Credit Suisse AG Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBUU. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $5,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Malibu Boats by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

MBUU opened at $75.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.76. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

