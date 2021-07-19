Credit Suisse AG Has $1.11 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,447.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,834 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $282.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.16 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.