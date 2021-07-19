Credit Suisse AG Has $1.14 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

