Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,930 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENTA stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $844.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.