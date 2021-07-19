Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 44.6% in June

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,219. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,486 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

