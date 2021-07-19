Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $56.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 39,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

