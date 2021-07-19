Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 293,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

