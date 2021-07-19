Critical Survey: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) versus Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and ANSYS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ANSYS $1.68 billion 18.13 $433.89 million $5.03 69.54

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A ANSYS 26.46% 12.80% 9.16%

Risk and Volatility

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rand Worldwide and ANSYS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A ANSYS 1 4 4 0 2.33

ANSYS has a consensus price target of $309.38, suggesting a potential downside of 11.55%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANSYS beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching, as well as develops photonic design and simulation tools. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries. It has a collaboration with Velodyne to develop software models of next-generation automotive lidar sensors. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

