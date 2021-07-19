Crosslink Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up about 3.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.28. 24,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,364. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,670 shares of company stock worth $18,409,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.