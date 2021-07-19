Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.34. 1,344,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

