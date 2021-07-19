Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $187,337.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $808,307.92 and approximately $187,337.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00146354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,869.04 or 1.00130862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,660,679 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

