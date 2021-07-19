CryptoSoul 1-Day Volume Hits $2,350.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $236,991.63 and $2,350.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00234714 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

