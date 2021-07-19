CryptoTask Market Cap Tops $499,596.10 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $499,596.10 and approximately $117,367.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00098754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00148920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,692.07 or 1.00017708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,059 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

