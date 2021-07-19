CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CSPI stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

