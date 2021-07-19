CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
CTTOF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.20.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.