Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 151,929 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 224.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,929 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,099 shares of company stock worth $39,746,773 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.32. 399,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,568,164. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

