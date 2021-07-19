Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 49,012 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.12. 15,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,254. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

