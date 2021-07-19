Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,666.74.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $13.82 on Monday, reaching $1,546.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,430.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

