Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 56,141 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 168.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,141 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,330,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.74. 8,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,582. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

