Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 350.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270,358 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Ball worth $29,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $84.94. 7,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

