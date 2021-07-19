Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,120 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. 46,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

