Curate Price Down 14.6% This Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Curate has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $194,588.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013220 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00773515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,570,900 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

