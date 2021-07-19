Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $510.48 million and $91.95 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013124 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00771882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,550,378,818 coins and its circulating supply is 376,043,638 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

