Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,261 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $117.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.50 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.