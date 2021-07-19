Cushing Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.48.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,558,854. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $644.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.79. The stock has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

