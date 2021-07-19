Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $166.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.20 million and the lowest is $152.88 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $653.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $688.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $597.01 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $667.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 263,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

