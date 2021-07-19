CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) CAO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) CAO Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 1,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

