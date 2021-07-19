CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CTMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,130. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

