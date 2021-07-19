D1 Capital Partners L.P. Invests $223.39 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,681,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,388,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 8.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in NIKE by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 32,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,118 shares of company stock valued at $79,938,950. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $159.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

