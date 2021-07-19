Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 595.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $276.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.