Dalton Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Dalton Investments LLC lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up approximately 0.9% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $53,529,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Ternium stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

