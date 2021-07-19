Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 6,047 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.