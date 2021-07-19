Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NYSE DAR opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,094.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $9,690,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

