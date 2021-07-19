David Travers Sells 248,343 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,966,860.00.
Shares of TDOC opened at $146.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.
