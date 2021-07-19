Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,425,000 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,238,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,311. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

