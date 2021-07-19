Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 2,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,480. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

