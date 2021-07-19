Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $20.89 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,894,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $28.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $742.50. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $839.55. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

