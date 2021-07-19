DDKoin (DDK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,168.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $20,168.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007443 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002815 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.