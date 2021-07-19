DeFiner Market Cap Tops $16.39 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 69.8% higher against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $391,910.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00789425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

