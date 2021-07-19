Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 4,407 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $145,519.14.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00.

DNLI opened at $64.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.